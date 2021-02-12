CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with a single felony during her recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Jasmine Dawn Angel was charged with one count of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her connection with an incident on Feb. 4 in Clam Lake Township. If convicted, Angel faces up to two years and/or $2,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Angel is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Feb. 16.
