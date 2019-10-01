Cadillac woman charged with possession of heroin

CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac woman faced a heroin-related charge after her arraignment Monday in 84th District Court.
Nicole Renee Neibauer was charged with possession of heroin less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Sept. 29 in Cadillac. If convicted, Neibauer faces up to eight years in prison and/or fines as high as $50,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Neibauer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.
