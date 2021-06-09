CADILLAC — A Cadillac woman faces up to 20 years in prison after being charged with several drug crimes recently in Wexford County 84th District Court.
Tammy Flynn, 60, was charged in connection with an incident that occurred on June 6 in Haring Township, according to court records.
Flynn was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of analogues (hydrocodone/acetaminophen), operating a vehicle while license suspended, revoked or denied, and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
With a second or subsequent offense notice on the two drug charges and a habitual offender third offense notice applied, Flynn could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Flynn is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued on Flynn, whose next court appearance is a probable cause conference on June 15.
