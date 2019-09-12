CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac woman is facing a drug-related charge after she was recently arraigned in 84th District Court.
Chalicia Lynne Argo was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on April 26 in Antioch Township. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Argo is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled at 10 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.