CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Cadillac woman was charged with a methamphetamine-related offense during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Grace Elizabeth Fuzi was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second offense notice for her connection with an incident on May 1-Aug. 11 in Selma Township. A habitual offender second offense notice also was added to the charge.
Due to the two charge enhancements, if convicted, Fuzi faces up to 30 years in prison and/or fines up to $45,000.
The charge in question is an accusation. Fuzi is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On Aug. 11, a trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post was called to a residence on East 30 Road for suspected narcotics found in a shed on the property. The property owner was cleaning out a dog shed when he noticed a portion of the ceiling had been tampered with, according to a release by police. After he looked at the tampered area, police said he found a white garbage bag containing drug paraphernalia, syringes, and suspected narcotics, which the property owner believed belonged to the person he had previously let stay at his residence.
The items were seized and police interviewed Fuzi. The suspected narcotics were sent to the MSP Crime Lab, and police said they tested positive for methamphetamine. The Wexford County Prosecutor's Office authorized an arrest warrant on Oct. 19, and Fuzi was arrested during a traffic stop on Nov. 6. She was lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending her arraignment in court.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the judge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.