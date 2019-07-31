CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac woman is facing a methamphetamine-related charge after she was arraigned recently in 84th District Court.
Ashley Lynn Rumola was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on June 2 in Haring Township. If convicted, she faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $30,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Rumola is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was ordered by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Aug. 6.
