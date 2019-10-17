Cadillac woman charged with possession of meth

CADILLAC — A 30-year-old Cadillac woman was charged Monday with a single drug-related offense after her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jamie Renee Thomas was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Oct. 11 in Boon Township. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $15,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Thomas is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $15,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.