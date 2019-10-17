Cadillac woman charged with single larceny offense

CADILLAC — A 20-year-old Cadillac woman faced a larceny charge after she was recently arraigned in 84th District Court.
Abigail Renee Southwick was charged with one count of larceny in a building for allegedly taking $50 and a Bluetooth speaker on Aug. 22 in Cadillac. If convicted, Southwick faces up to four years in prison and/or fines as high as $5,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Southwick is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 22.
