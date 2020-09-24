CADILLAC — A 57-year-old Cadillac woman faced a stalking offense as well as two other misdemeanor charges after her arraignment Wednesday in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Margie Arthella Franklin was charged with one count of aggravated stalking for her connection with incidents occurring between the dates of June 28-July 1 Cedar Creek Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge and since it is punishable by up to five years in prison the habitual offender enhancement carries a penalty of up to life in prison.
Franklin also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of malicious use of telecommunication services for her connection with two separate incidents occurring on June 29 and July 15 in Cedar Creek Township.
The charges in question are accusations. Franklin is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Franklin was released by the court on personal recognizance bonds and a probable cause conference on the felony offense is scheduled for Sept. 29.
