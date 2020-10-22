CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac woman was charged recently with a motor vehicle-related offense in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Lesley Loren Wynsma was charged with one count of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle for her connection with an incident on Oct. 14 in Haring Township. If convicted, Wynsma faces up to five years in prison.
The charge in question is an accusation. Wynsma is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for Oct. 27.
