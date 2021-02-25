CADILLAC — A 33-year-old Cadillac woman was arrested for allegedly possessing methamphetamine and recently was arraigned on the charge in Wexford County's 84th District Court.
Melissa Ann Gautz was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Feb. 23 in Haring Township. If convicted, Gautz faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees.
The charge in question is an accusation. Gautz is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 23, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post noticed a vehicle in the parking lot of a place of worship in Haring Township, according to a press release. Police said the area was experiencing blowing and drifting snowfall that covered the roadway and other parked vehicles, but this vehicle had no snow covering it.
Troopers investigated the parked vehicle and found a man and woman inside the vehicle, police said. During their conversation, police said troopers noticed items associated with drug use and an open bottle of liquor. Further investigation led to the arrest of Gautz after troopers found a baggie containing a "white crystalline substance" in her purse. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police.
The Gladwin male driver was released from the scene and Gautz was lodged in the Wexford County Jail until her arraignment in district court. Gautz was released on a personal recognizance bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on March 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.