CADILLAC — Memories flooded back to Ashley Warner recently as she boxed up several bags full of breast milk — memories of late-night, bleary-eyed pumping sessions.
Looking at the bags and the notes she scrawled on them in permanent marker weeks and months earlier, oftentimes in the dark, in the middle of the night, Ashley said she experienced a flood of emotions.
“It was a lot of work and a lot of love,” said Ashley, whose husband, Nick, at that moment noticed tears flowing down his wife’s face as she prepared to send the bags to the Bronson Mothers’ Milk Bank, which collects excess breast milk from mothers to help ill and premature infants all over the country.
“It was hard for her to donate all that,” Nick said. “I remember seeing her getting up three times a night to pump; two to three hours every night pumping. She worked hard at it.”
Ashley said she wasn’t able to pump very long for her first child, which was a big disappointment, so when her second was born, she did everything she could to increase the amount of breast milk her body produced.
“I was pumping incessantly,” said Ashley, who brought her portable pumping machine with her everywhere, plugging it into the electrical outlets inside the family vehicle to use when they were traveling.
Ashley’s efforts to ramp up her body’s production of breast milk were successful: she not only was able to feed her daughter, Brinna, but over the last 12 months, she stored up hundreds of excess ounces — filling up a couple of freezer units.
With her daughter now 1 and starting to eat solid foods, Ashley is pumping less often today, about three times a day as opposed to eight times, but she intends to keep it up as long as she can in order to help babies that need the extra nourishment.
Ashley said she was inspired to donate her extra breast milk to the Mothers’ Milk Bank after seeing her sister’s child admitted to the newborn intensive care unit at Helen Devos Children’s Hospital for about a month.
While her sister’s child did not need extra breast milk, there are plenty of newborns that for a variety of reasons, including that their mothers may not be able to establish a consistent pumping routine, require real breast milk as part of their treatment.
“In the early stages of life, breast milk can provide many benefits to babies including a decreased risk of infection and illnesses,” reads a statement on the Bronson Mothers’ Milk Bank website.
“Breast milk is even more crucial for babies who are born premature or sick. It is easier for sick babies to digest, is more nutrient dense than formula, allowing for babies to better fight off viruses and bacteria ... and helps to ensure premature babies grow and develop properly.”
Ashley said seeing what her niece went through inspired her to give back to those in need.
“I’m really, really passionate about it,” said Ashley, who decided to cancel a trip to Colorado in part to avoid the hassle of traveling that far while pumping, but also to focus on her new mission.
“I decided to hunker down and help babies. I’ll gladly sacrifice 45 minutes a day to do it.”
Nick recently posted a message on social media about how proud he was of Ashley.
“I have quite an amazing wife,” the message reads. “She is donating between 1,000 and 2,000 ounces of breastmilk to the Michigan Milk Bank that provides milk to babies that are in great need. She spent hours upon hours of pumping over the last year. Proud that she can nourish our baby plus many more.”
Not seeking any sort of attention or recognition for her donation, Ashley said she was a little peeved that her husband made it public on Facebook. That being said, Ashley said she’s already heard from a friend who saw the post and plans to look into donating her extra breastmilk, as well.
Ultimately, Ashley said she hopes more people will be inspired to do the same.
To learn more about Bronson Mothers’ Milk Bank, including how to become a donor, contact the company at (269) 341-6146 or email mothersmilkbank@bronsonhg.org.
