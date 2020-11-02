Cadillac woman faces major hurdles trying to organize homecoming event for CAPS students

CADILLAC — Witnessing firsthand how the turbulence of 2020 has affected her 17-year-old son, who is a senior at Cadillac High School, Kaycie Ramsey felt compelled to do whatever she could to bring back some normalcy to Northern Michigan — at least for one night.
Ramsey is the owner of Your Sister’s Closet consignment shop in downtown Cadillac, where during any other year, she would be helping students pick their outfits for homecoming right now.
Instead, with the CAPS homecoming dance postponed due to COVID-19, Ramsey has been trying to figure out a way to host a homecoming event outside of school, so kids don’t have to miss out on this time-honored rite of passage.
“This means a lot to so many kids,‘ Ramsey said. “They’re going through so much right now. I just want to teach them how to have fun again.‘
Her original plan was to rent the Wexford County Civic Arena to hold a dance in early November, although that plan fell through (more on that later).
Prior to the Traverse City region (which includes Cadillac) being placed in Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start plan by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday, Ramsey said the Wex was allowed to have 500 attendees. While there are more than 500 students that potentially could have attended, Ramsey said she would have been surprised if even 100 actually showed up. In the event that more than 500 did show up, however, Ramsey said she was prepared to count heads at the door to ensure they didn’t exceed the capacity cap.
CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown said she knew nothing of Ramsey’s plan and even if she were made aware of it, the district would not have had any involvement.
“We’re not advocating for any school-sponsored large dances at this time, per health department guidance,‘ Brown said. “Right now our obligation is to educate and we are working very hard to put in place safety protocols that will allow us to continue face-to-face learning.‘
Brown said she empathizes with students who are missing out on milestone moments such as homecoming because of the pandemic, which is why the district is still planning to host a winter dance or snow ball at some point in the future when the spread of the virus is more under control.
As for Ramsey’s idea to host a dance not sanctioned by the school, Brown said it’s really up to parents to decide whether or not they’re comfortable with their children attending. Her suggestion is for parents to ask a lot of questions about what safety measures will be in place.
Tom Reichard, director of environmental health at District Health Department No. 10, said there have been several events planned in the health department jurisdiction similar to the one being planned by Ramsey.
Besides the fact that a “dance‘ would automatically violate the MDHHS order, which prohibits close-contact social mingling, Reichard said for Ramsey’s event to be in compliance with the order, she would have to put several safety precautions in place, including mandating 6 feet of distance between attendees, constant mask-wearing, temperature testing or COVID-19 questionnaires for attendees, and keeping a list of attendees to make it easier to contact trace in the event of an infection, among others.
Ramsey said she was already planning to implement some of these precautions: students would have had their temperatures checked at the door, would have been required to wear face masks at all times (personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer would have been available at the door for students that didn’t have any), and every attendant would have been required to bring their school IDs to prove they are a student at CAPS.
Although the health department has the authority to issue orders shutting an event down if it poses a serious risk to public health, Reichard said he doubts they would issue such an order for a dance of this size.
Reichard said the health department’s role typically involves working with event organizers to help them understand the rules that are in place and to help them adhere to those rules.
That being said, Reichard said that all involved parties (the organizer and venue owner) should consider who would be responsible if an infection were to happen, especially since they would be creating the conditions for spreading that infection — a fact that might factor into legal action someone may decide to take if something bad does happen.
On Thursday, when this region was moved to Phase 4, Ramsey said her plan to hold the event at the Wex fell through because the facility doesn’t have fixed seating, meaning their capacity levels dropped dramatically.
While that was a disappointment, Ramsey said she’s not giving up on her plan to hold some sort of homecoming celebration before the holidays, even if that means it’s not technically a dance, and even if she has to get creative to pull it off.
Ramsey said some have suggested that one of the reasons she wants a homecoming event to happen is that this time of year is one of her busiest and that she’s trying to “pad her pockets.‘ She said this couldn’t be further from the truth, considering she would have spent more money putting the event on than she would have made selling dresses.
She said her motivation is entirely the kids, including her son, who won’t have another opportunity to have a homecoming before they graduate.
“When I started planning this I knew it was going to be tricky,‘ Ramsey said. “I guess this will give me more time to come up with the funds (to pay for it). I’m doing this because the kids need some type of normal again and I’m doing all I can to make it safe for them.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.