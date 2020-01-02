CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac woman is facing a potentially lengthy prison sentence after she was recently arraigned in 28th Circuit Court on multiple drug-related offenses.
Melody Kay Randall stood mute to charges of delivery of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and using a police radio receiver/scanner in the commission of a felony for her connection with an incident on Dec. 3 in Cadillac. If convicted, Randall faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $50,000 in fines.
The charges in question are only accusations. Randall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A 10% of $100,000 cash or surety bond was continued by the court.
