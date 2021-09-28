CADILLAC — A 39-year-old Cadillac woman who already was charged with larceny offenses for incidents on Sept. 6, was charged with additional offenses recently in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Rajalla Jene Hall was charged with larceny in a building, a shed, for allegedly stealing weed eater chemicals, a weed whacker, a leaf blower, tables, bins, yard decorations and extension cords for her connection with incidents on Sept. 6 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the maximum sentence by twice the maximum.
She faced the same charge and habitual offender enhancement for allegedly stealing hooks out of a storage shed on Sept. 6 in Cadillac.
If convicted of either larceny offense, Hall faces up to eight years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines and fees.
The charges in both cases are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Hall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Earlier in September, Hall was charged with multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including felony larceny and breaking and entering charges for her connection with other incidents occurring on Sept. 6.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 5.
