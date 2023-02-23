CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac woman faced a single offense in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court that alleged she tampered with evidence in a separate case.
Roxie Clarice Riley was charged entered a not guilty plea to a charge of tampering with evidence in a criminal case punishable by more than 10 years for her connection with an incident on Nov. 18 in Manton. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge, which can carry a potential life sentence or up to 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by more than or less than five years in prison.
Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins didn’t say much about what the case stems from because the case she is alleged to have tampered with evidence in is still under investigation. He also said charges have yet to be filed in that case.
If convicted, Riley faces up to life in prison.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Riley is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court continued the bond already set in this case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.