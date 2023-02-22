CHEBOYGAN — A 36-year-old Cadillac woman faced charges Tuesday in Cheboygan County’s 89th District Court after a 50-mile, high-speed police chase Sunday through the northernmost tip of the Lower Peninsula.
Yvette Vasquez was charged with possession of methamphetamine, third-degree fleeing from a police officer, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, malicious destruction of fire or police property, two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct, reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle without a license for her connection with an incident on Feb. 19 in Cheboygan County. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charges, which enhances the potential sentence to either 15 years in prison or up to life in prison, depending on the primary offense.
If convicted of multiple offenses, including the possession of methamphetamine, third-degree fleeing and receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, Vasquez faces up to life in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Vasquez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, the Mackinaw City Police Department said officers received a call from the Midland Police Department about a stolen vehicle from downstate being tracked to Cheboygan County and Mackinaw City. Police said officers located the vehicle near the Odawa Casino Mackinaw and attempted to make contact with the female driver, later identified as Vasquez.
While attempting to make that contact, police said the Cadillac woman fled the scene and officers pursued her with the emergency lights activated. What ensued was a 50-mile high-speed chase throughout Cheboygan County. Police said Vasquez drove recklessly and passed multiple vehicles unsafely in no-passing zones.
Police also said she disregarded several traffic lights and stop signs at intersections and reached speeds over 100 mph. Eventually, police said Vasquez drove down an unplowed road and got stuck. She then exited the vehicle and fled from the police on foot. A K-9 officer from the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was deployed and after several hours of tracking, police said Vasquez was found in a tree. She was arrested and taken into custody and lodged in the Cheboygan County Jail pending her arraignment Tuesday.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and she is scheduled to be back in 89th District Court on Feb. 23.
The Mackinaw City Police Department was assisted by the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the Cheboygan City Police Department, the Tuscarora Township Police Department, the St. Ignace Police Department, the Michigan State Police and a Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer.
