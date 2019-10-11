Cadillac woman facing 3 drug, meth-related offenses

CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Cadillac woman faced three separate drug or methamphetamine-related offenses after her arraignment Thursday in 84th District.
Danielle Leora Bowen was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug house or vehicle and use of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 13 in Cadillac. If convicted, She faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $25,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Bowen is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $25,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 22.
