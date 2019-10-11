Cadillac woman facing 2 drug-related charges

CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Cadillac woman faced two drug-related offenses after her recent arraignment in 84th District Court.
Jennifer Lynn Fauble- Webb was charged with possession of alprazolam second or subsequent offense and possession of lorazepam second or subsequent offense for her connection with an incident on Feb. 16 in Cadillac. If convicted of either offense, Fauble-Webb faces up four years in prison and/or fines as high as $4,000.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Fauble-Webb is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 15.
