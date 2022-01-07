CADILLAC — A 35-year-old Cadillac woman faced multiple felonies including first-degree home invasion during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Yvette Genove-Elisie Vasquez was charged with first-degree home invasion of a 4th Street home, assault with a dangerous weapon, a knife, and aggravated domestic violence for her connection with an incident on Jan. 1 in Cadillac. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges and enhances potential sentence by twice the maximum.
If convicted of the home invasion offense, Vasquez faces up to 40 years in prison and/or $10,000 in fines, while she faces up to eight years in prison and/or $4,000 in fines on the felonious assault felony.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Vasquez is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Jan. 11.
