Cadillac woman facing meth-related charge

CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac woman faced a methamphetamine-related charge after her arraignment in 84th District Court.
Skylar Chantal Taylor was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on May 23 in Haring Township. If convicted, Taylor faces up to 10 years in prison and/or fines as high as $15,000.
The charge is merely an accusation and not evidence of guilt. Taylor is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A personal recognizance bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 8.
