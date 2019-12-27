Cadillac woman facing single drug-related offense

 Wexford County Jail

CADILLAC — A 60-year-old Cadillac woman is facing a single drug-related offense after she was arraigned Thursday in 84th District Court.

Susan Elaine Cronkhite was charged with one count of maintaining a drug house or vehicle for her connection with an incident on Dec. 12 in Cadillac. If convicted, she faces up to two years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines.

The charge in question is an accusation. Cronkhite is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

A $1,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court and a probable cause conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 7. 

