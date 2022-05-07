MANISTEE — After more than a year of evaluations and court proceedings a 42-year-old Cadillac woman has been found not guilty of murder and other charges by reason of insanity.
Angelee Noel Ross was originally charged in March 2021 with open murder and animal killing and torture charges in Manistee County’s 85th District Court and again last September in 19th Circuit Court. Last week, however, she was found to be not guilty by reason of insanity during an evidentiary hearing.
The charges she faced included homicide — open murder, two counts of third-degree killing/torturing of an animal and three counts of felony firearms for her connection with an incident on or between the dates of March 16 and March 17, 2021, in Norman Township.
Manistee County Prosecutor Jason Haag said Michigan law and the court rules allow for a defendant to plead not guilty by reason of insanity. and that is what happened in this case.
“At the plea hearing, it must first be shown that a defendant committed the offenses charged and then that the person was legally insane at the time they committed the offense,” Haag said via email. “In this case, there was witness testimony, including expert testimony, over the course of (April 27 and April 28).”
At the end of the hearing, Haag said the court found that Ross had committed the offenses charged and that she also was legally insane at the time that she committed the crimes. Because one of the charges was open murder, Haag said the court was required to make findings as to the degree concerning that charge.
In this instance, the court found that she had committed first-degree murder, according to Haag.
With the plea taken, Haag said Ross will be transported to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry for an evaluation period. Once that is complete, Haag said the case will be back in 19th Circuit Court for a hearing regarding the results of the evaluation. The steps taken in this case are all dictated by Michigan law, he said.
The charges Ross faced were for the murder of 56-year-old William Joseph Johnson and the killing of his two dogs at his Wellston home either during the evening of March 16 or the early morning hours of March 17, 2021.
A March 2021 press release by the Cadillac Michigan State Police said Johnson sustained multiple “acts of violence” to his head and body, which were believed to have caused his death. Police also said Johnson’s dogs showed signs of significant trauma to their bodies caused by stab wounds. Johnson and Ross were previously in a dating relationship and police said they were still acquaintances.
In March 2021, Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said he couldn’t give much more detail than was presented in the press release but said Ross was the person who told police to go to Johnson’s house. Carroll also said Ross wasn’t at Johnson’s home when she was arrested.
Last fall, the 85th District Court in Manistee County confirmed Ross was found to be criminally responsible and competent to stand trial after her psychological evaluation. The court ordered the criminally responsible and competency evaluations on March 31, 2021.
Criminal responsibility means deciding if the defendant should be deemed responsible or not for the alleged crime based upon their mental or emotional state at the time of the offense.
In contrast, competency to stand trial means deciding whether or not the defendant is mentally capable of standing trial due to the defendant’s current mental or emotional state of being. The defendant also must be able to understand the charge he or she is facing, understand his or her Constitutional trial rights, and have the ability to rationally assist his or her lawyer in the defense of the case.
According to MCL 330.2020, “A defendant to a criminal charge shall be presumed competent to stand trial. He shall be determined incompetent to stand trial only if he is incapable because of his mental condition of understanding the nature and object of the proceedings against him or of assisting in his defense in a rational manner.”
