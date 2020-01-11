Cadillac woman has drug house case dismissed by prosecutor

CADILLAC — A 59-year-old Cadillac woman had the case against her dismissed recently in 84th District Court.
Susan Elaine Cronkhite had one count of maintaining a drug house or vehicle dismissed after Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore issued a nolle prosequi, which is a formal notice of abandonment by a plaintiff or prosecutor of all or part of a suit or action. She was originally charged in following her arraignment in late December.
Elmore said Cronhhite's charge stemmed from an incident on Dec. 12. On that date, Elmore said the 59-year-old called 911 and made a report regarding her son, Jeffery Sapp, and his companion Teia Belcher. The pair were living at Cronkhite's home with an infant child, according to Elmore.
When Cadillac Police Department responded to the call both Sapp and Belcher were arrested who also happened to have other outstanding warrants. Elmore said probable cause in the police report supported issuing the charge against Cronkhite, however, as the case developed his office elected to dismiss it.
"Sometimes, family are put into a difficult choice. Do they allow a family member to live in a home knowing drugs are being used, or do they evict them? The choice is worsened when innocent children are involved," he said. "Upon development of the case, as happens on occasion, I felt that in the interest of justice, dismissal was appropriate."
