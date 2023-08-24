Sharina Husted isn’t sleeping much, but there is no place she would rather be than her home state of Hawaii and Maui.
That, however, doesn’t mean she isn’t missing her current home and family in Cadillac. On Wednesday, Husted said her daughter started college at Michigan State University. It was a milestone that she was looking forward to as a mother, but also one she had to miss.
While that was difficult for her as a mother, she said it is pale in comparison to what a local fireman on Maui had to deal with as a husband.
The fireman lost his wife while trying to save her from the wildfire. He also lost his home and is in the hospital recovering with third-degree burns.
“Surviving something as horrific as that is something I cannot fathom,” she said.
Last week, Husted boarded a plane destined for Maui on a one-way ticket. Her return to Michigan and Cadillac is unknown. While she lives in Cadillac with her husband, Ryan, and their five children, she knew it wouldn’t be long before she headed to Hawaii. Friends and family are still living on the island of Maui, and with the wildfire that wiped out the town of Lahaina, Hawaii, she needed to return.
Her dad pastored for nearly 50 years on the island, mentors the Maui pastors and she has been working remotely as executive director of Ministries for Grace Bible Church Maui for the past 10 years.
“Maui is a small place. Much like Cadillac. Everyone is connected,” she said. “So 110 casualties and 1,000 unaccounted for hits us to the core as many of these names are friends and family members.”
Through the church, Husted has been able to help her fellow islanders. Church members have been hand-delivering $500 to friends and families who have lost their homes and loved ones. In a matter of days and sometimes hours, these parishioners have turned into ministers, counselors and prayer warriors, Husted said.
During the early part of the emergency response, the church was providing shelter, food and resources by land, air and sea to get to the people in crisis. This included providing shelter for 81 evacuees; cooking nearly 3,500 meals for first responders and evacuees; delivering fuel, water and medical supplies by boat, plane and caravan; and becoming a distribution center for food, clothing, bedding, toiletries and more.
With larger agencies now on site, the church is starting to pivot its focus to children who have been displaced and are starting school. This means providing school supplies, athletic gear, meals, after-school care and counseling. They also are providing $1,000 to each of the firemen and police officers who lost their homes and $500 to more than 360 of the 511 families in need.
“I can’t believe this is happening. It feels like a nightmare that I will wake up from and life will go back to normal,” she said. “But our God is faithful and his light is shining in the darkness. I am grateful and honored to be here to help.”
To donate to the church and the Maui relief effort you can go to www.gracebiblemaui.org/2023-fire-response.
