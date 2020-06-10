Cadillac woman headed to prison for dealing meth

CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac woman is headed to prison after she was sentenced recently in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court for a drug conviction involving methamphetamine.
Melody Randall was sentenced to 6-20 years in prison for guilty pleas to the delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a police scanner while committing a felony for her connection with an incident on Dec. 3 in Cadillac.
According to a December Traverse Narcotics Team press release, detectives received a tip of illegal narcotics being sold in Wexford County, and based on this information, a controlled purchase was arranged in a parking lot.
The suspects, Randall and a Reed City man, were arrested for delivering and selling approximately two grams of meth. Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said TNT conducted a controlled buy from Randall and the sale was for $150 for the controlled substance.
At the time of her arrest in December, Elmore said Randall was on probation out of Missaukee County for a previous possession of meth conviction, which resulted in a probation violation.
"While addiction may be a disease, choosing to be a drug dealer means intentionally choose to spread that disease to others," he said. "We are proud to be part of the TNT team."
