Cadillac woman helps people meet their needs through her Community Kindness Project

CADILLAC — In a matter of days, Ashley Loucks went from being a full-time student to a full-time donator. The Cadillac local put her teaching degree on hold to run her own organization called the Community Kindness Project.
Loucks’ organization began soon after the brother of her childhood best friend was injured in an ATV accident. Loucks decided to drop her class schedule and turn her full attention toward helping her friend’s family.
“I dropped all my classes, left college, and we started up,” she said. “We did Facebook auctions, we contributed to the in-person auction and we were out collecting donations ... and that’s really how it all started.”
Since then, Loucks has continued her mission to help through the official CKP page, where people can send in a message with any immediate needs they might have.
The organization can provide items like clothing, diapers, toys, games and home goods, or cover expenses like medical and grocery bills. For special occasions like Christmas and Thanksgiving, CKP can donate presents and dinners to families who can’t afford them.
Most often, CKP provides help to those who have lost their belongings in house fires, or young parents experiencing financial struggle, but Loucks said they’ve yet to come across a need they can’t meet.
“You name it,” she said. “We’ll try to do it.”
Much of the work being done through CKP comes out of Loucks’ pocket, but she’s held several auctions and donation events that allow other members of the community to get involved. Currently, CKP is in the process of collecting left over garage sale items that can either be donated directly to families or auctioned off to raise money for the organization’s grocery and medical fund.
CKP will also be hosting a back-to-school sale from Aug. 4-7 at the Marion Fair. Loucks said items are being sold for donations, so people only pay what they can afford. All funds raised will be put back into CKP.
After spending a few years running CKP, Loucks said it opened her eyes to the need that exists outside her hometown. She then extended her services beyond Cadillac and into the communities of Lake City, Marion, McBain, Manton, Reed City and Evart to reach a larger audience.
If donations are low, Loucks said it can be difficult to cater to every need sent her way, even with the assistance of her husband and parents. Regardless, she said she won’t be stopping anytime soon, because she knows what it’s like to struggle without help.
When Loucks was in high school, her family lost nearly everything they own in a house fire, and they were forced to live in a camper in their yard. Today, Loucks said she tries to be the community resource she always wishes she had, and inspire the same desire in others.
“I think everyone has things lying around that they don’t truly need,” she said. “Everyone has clothes that they don’t wear that are shoved in the bottom of their dresser, in their closet, that somebody who may not have anything would be really appreciative to have.”
Loucks said, in her experience, people often turn their discarded items over to resale shops, or simply leave them out on the curb to be taken to the dump. But, if they’re passed along to CKP, she said those items can be given directly to a family who needs them with no cost, or waste, involved.
“That’s wasted resources,” she said. “If somebody writes in, and they’re like, ‘My baby had a growth spurt overnight. I have nothing that fits. Do you have anything that helps?’ Well, then I can look through my donations and see what I can provide.”
As of right now, Loucks doesn’t have any plans to re-enroll in teaching courses. She said there are a lot of teachers in the world, but there aren’t a lot of people doing something like CKP. It’s an effort that she said requires her full attention, and as long as she’s able, she’ll keep helping whoever she can.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.