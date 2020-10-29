LUCAS — A Cadillac woman was injured Wednesday evening shortly before 5 p.m. after colliding with a tractor on Lucas Road in Missaukee County.
Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer said two Cadillac women, a 19-year-old passenger and 21-year-old driver, were in a vehicle traveling northbound on Lucas Road south of Falmouth Road when they attempted to pass a tractor hauling a manure spreader.
As they passed, the tractor driver turned left, which resulted in a collision and the Cadillac woman's car rolling on its side.
The women were unable to exit the vehicle due to it being on its side and EMS crews were dispatched to the scene.
The driver suffered non-life threatening injuries. Yancer said no citations will be issued but the woman will be found at-fault in the accident.
