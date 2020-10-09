KALKASKA — A Cadillac woman was involved in a crash Wednesday that resulted in the death of a Kalkaska man.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, at around 8:40 p.m., troopers from the Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to a single car crash at the intersection of Tyler Road and Riley Road in Kalkaska Township, Kalkaska County.
Troopers located the crashed vehicle on the south side of Tyler Road in the ditch with heavy front-end damage.
The 77-year-old male driver was located a short distance from the vehicle and appeared to have been ejected as the result of the crash. The 54-year-old female passenger was still inside the passenger compartment of the vehicle when troopers arrived on scene.
Troopers attended to both victims on scene. The driver, 77-year-old Gayle Sieting of Kalkaska, was pronounced deceased on scene, and the passenger, 54-year-old Gretchen VanOrmer of Cadillac, was transported to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City with minor injuries.
Troopers suspect that speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash, which remains under investigation at this time.
