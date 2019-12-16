CADILLAC — A 25-year-old Cadillac woman and a 27-year-old Cadillac man are facing drug, child abuse and domestic violence-related offenses after their arraignments Friday in 84th District Court.
Tia Marie Belcher was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence for her connection with an incident on Dec. 12 in Cadillac. If convicted, Belcher faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines and fees.
Jeffrey Allen Sapp was charged with one count each of possession of methamphetamine, fourth-degree child abuse and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on Dec. 12 in Cadillac. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the charge which carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison if the primary offense is punishable by up to five years in prison or 15 years in prison if the primary offense is punishable by under five years in prison.
If convicted, Sapp faces up to life in prison.
The charges in question are only accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Both Belcher and Sapp were issued $20,000 cash or surety bonds by the court and have probable cause conferences scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 26.
