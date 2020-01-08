CADILLAC — A 31-year-old Cadillac woman and a 44-year-old Cadillac man were arraigned in 84th District Court recently on drug-related offenses.
Megan Renee Wheelock was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 17 in South Branch Township. If convicted, Wheelock faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees.
Travis Lee Nelson was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with the same Sept. 17 incident in South Branch Township. If convicted, Nelson faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $30,000 in fines and fees.
The charges in question are only accusations. Wheelock and Nelson are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
A $5,000 cash or surety bond was issued by the court for Wheelock while Nelson was issued a $50,000 cash or surety bond. Both had probable cause conferences scheduled for 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.
