MANTON — A Cadillac woman on Aug. 22 pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Aug. 3 in Manton.
Georgiana Rae Caldwell, 43, pleaded guilty to one count each of reckless driving and aggravated assault. She was sentenced to serve one day in jail (with one day credited), pay $550 in fines and court costs, and was placed on probation for six months.
As part of Caldwell’s sentence, she also may not consume or possess alcohol, may not possess or use illegal drugs or mind-altering substances, must submit to drug and alcohol testing per request of her probation officer, must attend treatment/counseling as directed by her probation officer, and may not have contact with the victim in this case.
According to a press released issued by the Michigan State Police, on Thursday, Aug. 3, at around 8:50 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the city of Manton for a report of a possible domestic assault.
The victim alleged his ex-girlfriend, Caldwell, approached him while he was parked outside a business. According to the press release, Caldwell began to yell at him and then assaulted him.
He left the scene in his vehicle, and she followed him in hers. She was following closely behind him and then rammed into his rear bumper several times, the press release states. She then pulled alongside him and swerved toward his vehicle, causing a collision.
The man called 911 and troopers arrived at the scene. Caldwell was placed under arrest and lodged in the Wexford County Jail.
Caldwell was arraigned in Wexford County on one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of reckless driving and one count of domestic violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.