CADILLAC — Kim Hearth was born and raised in Cadillac. She had just returned to the area to take on the position of Preschool Director at St. Ann Catholic School when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Hearth said she’d been getting sick on and off through the summer, but it hadn’t been clear that something was wrong until she was helping one of her children move into their college dorm room in August. At first, she thought she had a hernia, but after a visit to her doctor, it was clear something more serious was going on.
“A few tests later, not many, I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer,” she said. “It’s lead to a lot of roadblocks.”
Hearth’s oncologist told her she’s not the typical cancer patient, because she’s both developed heart issues and made several visits to the emergency room as a result of her treatment.
Hearth went through three rounds of chemo before going into surgery earlier this month to remove her mass.
Because her oncologist is located in Traverse City, the lengthy travel for chemo and general checkups has been a burden on Hearth mentally and financially. Her coworkers have seen the strain this obstacle has caused, and they wanted to make an effort to help by sending in a submission to the Cadillac News Believe ... Christmas Wishes Do Come True campaign.
In her submission, St. Ann Catholic School teacher Marybeth Munch wrote that Hearth is an incredible teacher and a beloved member of the St. Ann’s staff. Munch and her colleagues wished for Hearth to receive gift cards for gas and food to make her trips between Traverse City and Cadillac easier to manage.
Despite the pain and uncertainty that’s come with her diagnosis, Munch wrote that Hearth has remained positive and has “incredible strength and determination to beat this terrible disease.”
When Hearth received the call from the Cadillac News telling her she’d been granted the wish by an anonymous local sponsor, she said she was completely shocked. She wasn’t even aware the campaign was going on.
Her journey to recovery has been rough. Hearth has always considered herself a mover, but over the last few months, she’s been in the hospital more than she’s been at home, and not having to worry about covering the cost of her gas and meals is just one less thing she has to worry about.
“I make a preschool salary,” she said. “I’m a single mom; my kids are off doing their thing, so it’s very helpful. I appreciate it.”
Since becoming a staff member at St. Ann’s, Hearth said she’s been able to build supportive relationships with many of her colleagues, Munch included.
Now that Hearth is out of surgery, she said chemo treatments will resume within a couple of weeks. Things seem to be moving in a positive direction, she said, and with the continued prayers and positive messages from those around her, Hearth may be able to start a maintenance plan.
Though she’s eager to finally return home and begin her recovery, Hearth said she’s most looking forward to being back on her feet and back at St. Ann’s doing what she loves.
