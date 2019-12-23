CADILLAC — Bui Little now has a new access ramp due to the generosity of Pastor Ben Brown from Buckley Tabernacle Church.
Little explains that she had polio as a child in Vietnam, and the effects last to this day. She has post-polio syndrome which has left one of her legs numb and weak. She must wear a metal leg brace and use a walker to move around her home. Little lives alone, and, unfortunately, she lost her job that she had for many years.
Little’s backdoor access ramp had boards that were rotten, and the ramp was broken for about two years. Little explained that she had fallen on the ramp more than once due to the broken boards, and she avoided using it altogether. “I’m afraid to use the ramp," she said.
Little has two dogs that keep her company. She adopted them from the animal shelter, and she regretted that she couldn’t get them out to romp in the backyard. “I want to get out with my walker and watch my dogs play," she said.
Brown says this is his first time participating in “Believe" although he has been involved in similar projects before. Brown has worked with Samaritan’s Purse, Freedom Builders of America, and has done mission trips to Haiti. His church also runs a food pantry and is active helping people in his community.
Brown is quite handy thanks to 15 years in residential construction before entering the ministry. “Not everyone has those skills and tools," he says. “It’s a cool way to find that purpose outside of myself." However, Brown did not build the ramp alone. Several people from Brown’s church volunteered to help out with the project as well.
Brown says “it feels good" to help out people in the community. “The reality is it gives a sense of purpose," he says. Brown explains that it’s really eye opening to volunteer in the community and witness the needs there. While we can easily become preoccupied with our own problems, Brown believes that God has called us to love the people around us.
Little is now able to go in and out of her backdoor without any fear of falling through rotten boards. Brown built a place where Little can sit and watch her dogs play as well. That ramp was “really, really needed" Little says. “Thank you all. I’m really happy."
