CADILLAC — A 42-year-old Cadillac woman was sentenced to prison Monday in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court from a Ypsilanti prison on charges stemming from drug-related offenses that led to the overdose death of a Cadillac man.
Kelly Sue MacDonald was sentenced to between 16 months-15 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine in January and between 16 months-six years in prison after a guilty plea to possession of a mixture of heroin/fentanyl less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on March 31, 2019, in Cadillac. She also was credited for 270 days served.
She also was sentenced to 365 days with 270 days credited for guilty pleas to use of methamphetamine and use of heroin for her connection with the same March 2019 incident. She also pleaded guilty to a habitual offender second offense as part of her plea.
In exchange for that plea, charges of delivery of a controlled substance, a mixture containing heroin/fentanyl, causing death, conspiracy to delivery or manufacture heroin less than 50 grams, possession of heroin less than 25 grams, the second or subsequent offense notices on the use of methamphetamine and use of heroin offenses and a habitual offender fourth offense notice were dismissed at sentencing.
Both sides also agreed to allow the sentencing, in this case, to run concurrent to the prison sentence MacDonald is currently serving.
When given the chance to speak, MacDonald said being in prison has allowed her to change her way of thinking. Instead of blaming everyone else for what was going on in her life, she said she is now taking responsibility.
"I apologize to everyone for my behaviors and especially myself and my kids," she said.
This transformation has included earning her GED, intensive rehab, and being selected by the prison to help other prisoners who are dealing with similar issues and addictions as she is.
MacDonald's defense counsel Patrick Cherry said she followed the court's recommendation when she was sentenced last year and worked on fixing what was wrong in her life.
"It is really important for her to have the court know that she listened to the court," he said. "She woke up next to her best friend dead. She now understands what that lifestyle will lead to and how it will affect her children and her family."
Wexford County Chief Assitant Prosecutor Corey Wiggins said he was happy to see MacDonald had taken the steps she had to turn her life around but in the end, the court was left with a case where a person lost their life due to drugs. As a result, Wiggins requested Judge William Fagerman adopted the sentencing guidelines.
Fagerman said the case is a "serious matter," but he also was persuaded by MacDonald's conduct while incarcerated. As a result, Fagerman issued his judgment for sentencing as stated above which would allow for MacDonald to be eligible for parole shortly after she is done serving her sentence on a previous conviction.
On March 31, 2019, Cadillac police along with Traverse Narcotics Team detectives were alerted of a possible overdose in a Cadillac motel, according to a TNT press release.
Detectives said when officers arrived, they found Adam Leyko, 30, unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose. He was pronounced dead by medical responders. An autopsy was requested and completed at the request of the medical examiner, which confirmed the victim died because of a drug overdose involving a combination of methamphetamine, fentanyl, morphine, norfentanyl, and amphetamine.
Police said during the investigation, they were able to determine MacDonald had occupied the room where the victim was found. Surveillance video from the hotel and witness statements also indicated she was on the scene just before officers arrived, according to police.
MacDonald was arrested March 31 after a traffic stop for outstanding warrants and additional charges unrelated to the death of Leyko, according to TNT.
After MacDonald found Leyko dead, she gathered her things and fled the motel instead of waiting for medical personnel. She called a friend for help and that friend, who was a relative of Leyko, told the police about the call and agreed to assist them.
The Michigan State Police staged a traffic stop of the vehicle driven by the friend, but MacDonald resisted the officers. She attempted to ingest a syringe containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl.
Last June, she was sentenced to between 16 months-2 years in prison with 85 days credited for guilty pleas to two counts of police officer assault, resist or obstruct for her actions during that traffic stop.
