Cadillac woman sentenced on delivery, use of meth offenses

CADILLAC — A 26-year-old Cadillac woman was sentenced after she accepted a plea recently in 28th Circuit regarding multiple methamphetamine-related offenses.
Zana Marie Brauer was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 84 days credited for a guilty plea to delivery of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $1,098 in fines and fees and $300 in restitution. Brauer will have 36 months of probation after she serves her sentence.
She also was sentenced to 84 days in jail with 84 days credited for a guilty plea to the use of methamphetamine. She also was ordered to pay $125 in fines and fees.
Brauer originally stood mute in July to a charge of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine for her connection with an incident on Sept. 18, 2018, in Cadillac. She also stood mute to charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin less than 25 grams and maintaining a drug house or vehicle for her connection with an incident occurring on June 18 in Cadillac.
