Cadillac woman sentenced to jail for drug-related convictions

CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Cadillac woman was sentenced for her part in the delivery and possession of various narcotics recently in 28th Circuit Court.
Nicole Renee Neibauer was sentenced to 365 days in jail with 106 days credited for guilty pleas to possession of heroin less than 25 grams, delivery of Suboxone and delivery or manufacture of heroin/fentanyl for her connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Sept. 28-29 in Cadillac.
As part of Neibauer’s November plea, the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office agreed to dismiss second or subsequent offense notices from each of the aforementioned charges. The prosecutor’s office also agreed to not seek a charge of delivery or manufacture of heroin/fentanyl causing death.
In addition to jail time, Neibauer was ordered to pay $1,294 in fines and fees and given 36 months probation.
