CADILLAC — A 47-year-old Cadillac woman was sentenced to prison Monday after she was convicted on multiple case files in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Jennifer Ann Sanborn was sentenced to between 16 months-2 years in prison with 50 days credited after she pleaded guilty in January to a charge of police officer assault, resist or obstruct and between 2-4 years with 50 days credited for a guilty plea to tampering with evidence for her connection with an incident on Jan. 5 in Cherry Grove Township. She also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees.
Sanborn also was sentenced to 2-10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of methamphetamine for her connection with the same incident on Jan. 5 in Cherry Grove Township. She also was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees.
Although those two cases were related, Sanborn also was sentenced Monday after she pleaded guilty to two unrelated cases last month.
She was sentenced to between 23 months-five years in prison with 53 days credited after she pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree retail fraud for her connection with an incident on May 4 at the Ace Hardware in Cadillac. As part of that sentence, Sanborn was ordered to pay $198 in fines and fees and $445.99 in restitution.
Finally, Sanborn was sentenced to between 23 months-10 years in prison with 50 days credited after she pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine and 365 days in jail with 50 days credited for a guilty plea to possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams for her connection with an incident on Sept. 21 in Selma Township. The drugs in question were discovered during a traffic stop. She also was ordered to pay $266 in fines and fees.
A sentencing agreement for each case agreed to not proceed with a retail fraud charge for an incident that took place on Oct. 22 at Meijer in Cadillac and the prosecutor agreed to not pursue additional charges on all four complaints.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said all the sentences will run concurrently and in each case, the court sentenced Sanborn to the statutory maximums.
“We understand that good people make bad life choices under the influence of drugs. We want Ms. Sanborn, and others to find ways to lead healthier lives,‘ he said. “Often, rehab takes several attempts to stick. As Ms. Sanborn stated well on the record (Monday), Wexford County does not have sufficient detox, treatment centers, and medical assisted treatment programs.‘
Although Elmore agreed there is a need for better services locally, without those tools available incarceration is often the best option. He said that not only protects the public but also ensures, at least for a while, friends and family won’t find the user dead from an overdose.
According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Sunday, Jan. 5, at around 2:40 p.m., based on a tip received from Silent Observer, troopers went to an address on 27 Road to arrest a woman wanted on a felony warrant. There was reported methamphetamine in the residence, as well.
When troopers arrived, they could see signs someone was inside the residence. Troopers observed drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine through the window. Troopers knocked on the door and there was no answer. Troopers then announced their presence over the patrol vehicle’s PA system. During this time, troopers contacted Traverse Narcotics Team for assistance and the Wexford County Prosecutor’s Office for a search warrant based on their observations.
While waiting for the search warrant, dispatch contacted the wanted woman, Sanborn, via telephone. Sanborn confirmed she was inside the home. She was ordered to immediately go to the door and surrender.
Sanborn was observed walking through the home. She did not comply with the instructions or the troopers’ verbal orders and proceeded to destroy the evidence. Entry was made by troopers and Sanborn was arrested.
Another suspect, Matthew Anthony Ranes also was arrested as part of his connection with incidents on Jan. 5.
