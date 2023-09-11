CADILLAC — We’re alive.
That’s what Cadillac resident and New York City native Michelle Trivieri heard her sister Andrea Herman say over the phone before getting disconnected.
At the time, Herman was staying in New York City when terrorists attacked the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. All Trivieri could do was watch the events unfold on TV.
“I just thought I was watching a movie,” Trivieri said. “I didn’t know what I was looking at.”
Herman went to stay in New York City two months before the attacks. Trivieri said her sister wanted to be closer to her oncologist after being diagnosed with breast cancer.
Herman’s stay also allowed her to explore the city they had grown up in, Trivieri said.
“She maintained a really persevering, resilient spirit,” Trivieri said. “She was like a warrior you might say. She fought her own battle with cancer tremendously.”
On the morning of Sept. 11, Trivieri said her day started with her phone ringing off the hook. When she answered it, a friend told her to turn on the TV to see what was going on in New York.
To her horror, Trivieri saw the devastation as both towers had been hit by airplanes, sending New York City into chaos.
“I thought for sure that our county was under attack,” she said.
“I didn’t know at that point who did it or what was going on or if it was going to happen somewhere else. I was just caught off guard like everybody else.”
Trivieri said she began trying to contact her sister but couldn’t get any phone service. At the same time, she said her home began filling up with friends and neighbors who knew that Herman was in the city.
Together, they started praying in her living room.
When her sister finally got through on the phone, Trivieri said all she heard was Herman say we’re alive before getting disconnected again. While she was grateful to hear her sister’s voice, there were still concerns about her safety, Trivieri said.
“At that point, nobody knew what was going to happen to the people in New York City,” she said. “We were on pins and needles.”
Reports about the attack on the Pentagon and the airplane crash in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania only added to Trivieri’s horror.
The sisters were able to get in touch about a week after the attacks. Trivieri said her sister lived in the towers at New York University and was only a few miles away from the Twin Towers.
Over the phone, a horrified Herman told Trivieri about seeing people jumping from the Twin Towers and the destruction left behind by the attacks. When Herman asked her sister to come stay with her, Trivieri said she decided to get on a bus and to go to the city.
With everyone on edge, Trivieri said the bus drove through roadblocks where men in uniform were checking people for identification. When two bus passengers behind Trivieri were pulled off the bus at one of the roadblocks, she said no one said a word.
“I knew just to keep my head down and not look around,” she said. “It was scary because I didn’t know who those people were.”
The military presence was phenomenal when she got to New York City, Trivieri said as thousands of troops were deployed to the area. Thousands of civilians were evacuated from the city, though Herman was not one of them.
Trivieri said her sister had a big smile on her face when they saw each other. Her sister’s friends were also there and Trivieri said many of them thanked her for coming from Michigan to be in New York.
The next couple of days were spent listening to Herman and her friends’ stories about that fateful day. Trivieri said everyone was very open about what they saw and experienced.
“Watching something on television and actually being there and seeing something like that, I can’t even imagine,” she said. “They were watching people fall to their deaths.”
Trivieri went to Ground Zero of the attacks the next day alone because her sister was too sick to go. She and many others watched as frontline workers searched the rubble for bodies.
One thing from her Ground Zero visit that stuck with her was the smell. Trivieri said she couldn’t get the smell out of her mind even months after her stay in the city.
“I can’t describe it,” she said. “It’s nothing like I have ever smelled in my life, but it haunted me for months afterward.”
Around the barricades, Trivieri said she saw people of different denominations come together in prayer for the fallen and their loved ones. In light of the destruction, she said it was beautiful to see everyone united.
“We all just tried to lift each other up,” she said.
“9/11 brought so much unity and so much love and patriotism across the country.”
During the early part of her stay, Trivieri said she asked her sister flat out if she was afraid to stay in New York City. Herman’s answer was a resounding no.
“She said, and I quote, ‘Every cancer cell in my body is a terrorist, and I am not afraid. I’m going to stay here until I die,’” Trivieri said.
Trivieri respected her sister’s decision because she knew the city meant a lot to her. She said Herman was a very resilient person and when she made up her mind about something, it was final.
The two sisters would spend close to two months together in the city after the attacks. Trivieri said it was very tumultuous with the increased security and checkpoints everywhere.
During this time, she said entire buildings would be evacuated if an abandoned bag had been left by someone as a tasteless prank.
As more places started opening back up in the city, the sisters started visiting different museums and famous landmarks. During their visits, Trivieri said security was intense as everyone was checked before entering certain buildings.
“It was very strict, but you felt safe to have that military presence even though it was scary,” she said. “We’re grateful that our service men and women were there to protect the citizens of New York City.”
On a trip to the Empire State Building, Trivieri said three military personnel gathered around her to listen to a phone conversation she was having with a friend in Michigan. This didn’t bother Trivieri as she understood why they were doing so.
“People were on guard,” she said. “Nobody was ever going to be the same.”
Toward the tail end of Trivieri’s stay, the two sisters visited Washington Square Park. At the park, she said they witnessed a beautiful sight — numerous pregnant women out and about, enjoying their day.
“I had never seen so many pregnant women in my entire life,” Trivieri said.
“It was like a beacon of hope to see new life coming into a world that felt so broken, and it really left an imprint on me.”
Trivieri left her sister in New York City, knowing she would be OK because of her strong support group. After that stay in the city, the pair wouldn’t talk about the attacks again.
Trivieri and other family members would continue to visit Herman in New York City during the last years of her life. Herman would pass away from her breast cancer two years after the attacks.
Despite having to battle cancer and witnessing the Sept. 11 attacks, Trivieri said her sister remained strong, something she hasn’t forgotten 22 years after those attacks.
“I was really proud of my sister,” she said. “Who do you know that moves somewhere and there’s one of the worst things that ever happened to the world two months later, and you’re not going to leave?”
“I didn’t want her to stay there, but she stayed there because that’s where she wanted to be.”
