CADILLAC — It’s been one thing after another for Cadillac resident Jaklyn Brunk.
In November 2022, Brunk was diagnosed with mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS), a condition that causes her to experience anaphylaxis or allergic symptoms to various things she’s not actually allergic to.
However, this is only the tip of the iceberg for Brunk’s medical battle.
On June 3, 2011, Brunk was ejected from the backseat of a vehicle during a car accident on M-131. The 16-year-old Brunk was being driven home to Bryon Center near Grand Rapids when her friend fell asleep at the wheel.
When Brunk took off her seatbelt and got up to change the radio, she said her friend swerved and caused the vehicle to roll over five times into a huge drop in the median along the highway.
“I was literally cut in half,” she said I had a tail light stuck inside of me and I shattered my right collarbone, broke my pelvis in three pieces, both my hips, and my lower back.”
Brunk was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, before being taken to Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital for inpatient therapy. After spending months in the hospital, Brunk said she was transported to her parents’ home in Lake City for outpatient therapy.
Though the accident left her covered in scars and caused her to lose a piece out of her right left, Brunk said she was fortunate.
“The tail light just barely missed my spinal cord, so I was very lucky,” she said. For everything that I’ve been through, I was very lucky.”
While in the hospital, Brunk said she turned to art as a way to take her mind off things. She would write poems and pictures of her therapists and other patients at the hospital.
“I drew all of my therapists as superheroes and I made little coloring books for them which I heard they still have,” she said.
After six months, Brunk said she was able to begin learning how to walk again. She also could only use her left arm for a time because of the injuries to her right side. This required Brunk to use a special wheelchair that she could pump with her left arm to be able to turn the wheels and regain some independence.
Though doctors thought she may never walk again, Brunk wasn’t having any of it.
“I was determined,” she said. “I was not going to be stuck in that chair.”
While she was recovering from the accident, Brunk also had to finish school. Brunk said she missed most of her senior year and ended up finishing her classes online because she was being constantly bullied.
On top of all that, Brunk said she had to learn how to live with her current situation and understand that she would never be the same.
“I am not able to run or do anything like that without pain,” she said. “I would not be able to walk the next day if I tried to run because of the impact on my hips.”
On the last day of school, Brunk said she finished up her last courses and was able to walk across the stage for her high school graduation. Having missed so much school due to her accident, Brunk said she thought she’d never make it to that moment.
“Still to this day, it does not feel like it actually happened,” she said. “ I think back on that memory and I just remember how proud I was and how I thought that I would never get there.”
“I definitely didn’t feel like it was real. I don’t know how to explain it other than that it just seems so surreal.”
Aside from her injuries, Brunk said the car accident left her with PTSD and would wake up from nightmares about car crashes. For the longest time, Brunk said she didn’t trust anyone else to drive her around other than herself.
Since her uterus was ruptured in the accident, Brunk said doctors also told her she would never have children. Against the odds, Brunk would go on to have three boys ages eight, six and three.
Despite having to be on bed rest during her pregnancies, Brunk said being a mother was something she had always dreamed about.
“It was very hard but it’s something that I was willing to do to become a mother because I wanted to be a mom my whole life,” she said. “That’s all I wanted.”
Life threw another curveball at Brunk when she got sick with multiple illnesses in 2021, including COVID-19 twice, a stomach bug and influenza A. Then she was diagnosed with MCAS in 2022.
During her last pregnancy, Brunk said she was passing out and couldn’t keep food down. In the following years, Brunk’s symptoms got worse and she struggled to find a doctor who would diagnose her.
“Doctors were just sending me home and telling me to take it easy,” she said. “They were ignoring me.”
Finally, Brunk said she found a doctor who sat down with her and gave her a diagnosis.
“I cried,” she said. “I was like you are telling me you know what’s wrong with me after all of these years. It was a very long process to be able to even find a doctor that cared enough to figure out what was wrong.”
Along with having to take different medications, Brunk said she is on an anti-histamine diet to avoid having an allergic reaction to eating certain foods.
The Cadillac mother is also battling autonomic dysfunction, or dysautonomia, which is a dysfunction of the autonomic nervous system. Brunk said this disorder affects bodily functions we don’t think about like blood pressure, digestion and heart rate.
As a result, Brunk said her heart rate is severely low and certain things caused her blood pressure to drop. Other symptoms can appear, such as shortness of breath and sweating.
Brunk is also exercise and cold-intolerant, meaning she could go into anaphylaxis if she has an increased heart rate or be out in the cold. Symptoms of anaphylaxis can include fainting, hives, difficulty breathing and nausea.
“When I’m in dysautonomia, I just feel really unwell and that’s just a feeling of doom is how they describe the symptom,” she said.
As one can imagine, these health issues have taken a toll on her work life. Brunk said she lost her job as a preschool teacher at the Great Start Readiness Program at the Cadillac Area Public Schools in September 2022. This resulted in her also losing her insurance.
With her current condition, Brunk said finding employment is difficult due to the different restrictions she faces with her disabilities.
In spite of all she has experienced, Brunk said her children are what keeps her motivated. Though it may be difficult at times, Brunk said she tries to look at the positive side of her disability and uses it as a chance to teach them.
“I think that these illnesses or these life changes can really take a toll mentally, so I just looked at all of my lifestyle modifications as an opportunity to show my boys how to eat healthy,” she said. “I have the opportunity to show my boys you know what food is made up of and why we eat what we eat.”
Brunk has also used counseling on and off to talk about the life changes she has had to make and focus on what makes her happy.
This past counselor that I’ve spoken with, she was amazing and she really helped me with the fact that I didn’t feel like me anymore,” she said. “She had to help bring me back to reality and gave me some coping mechanisms to really grieve who I was and understand that I’m still Jaklyn.”
Brunk is now working toward getting a diagnosis for her autonomic dysfunction to make sure it’s not a different disease. She is looking to go to the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor to do some testing.
As she continues her medical battle, Brunk said she hopes being open and vulnerable can help encourage others who may be going through something in life. Though her medical conditions have changed her life, Brunk said she won’t let them define her.
“I feel like disabilities or mental health do not make you any less of a person,” she said. “I hate that there’s a stigma around all of it, but there is so much more to us than our disabilities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.