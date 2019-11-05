Cadillac woman takes plea in drug case involving heroin/fentanyl

CADILLAC — A 27-year-old Cadillac woman will be sentenced for her part in the delivery and possession of various narcotics after she was first arraigned and then took a plea in 28th Circuit Court Friday.
Nicole Renee Neibauer pleaded guilty to one count each of possession of fentanyl less than 25 grams, delivery of Suboxone and delivery of heroin/fentanyl less than 50 grams for her connection with incidents occurring on or between the dates of Sept. 28-29 in Cadillac. As part of the plea, the Wexford County Prosecutor's Office agreed to dismiss a second or subsequent offense notices from each of the aforementioned charges. The prosecutor's office also agreed to not seek a charge of delivery or manufacture of heroin/fentanyl causing death.
Neibauer's counsel Geoffery Harrison had no comment regarding Friday's plea.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said at 1 a.m. on Sept. 29 a 911 call from a resident in Country Acres called to report a man lying outside. He said Cadillac Police responded and found the man, Ryan Kleeman, was laying outside of a home suffering from an overdose.
The responding officers performed CPR on Kleeman in an effort to save his life. Elmore said when EMS arrived they took over CPR and transported Kleeman to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
"According to the medical examiner, Kleeman died from the combined toxic effects of alcohol, hydrocodone, marijuana, suboxone, amphetamines, methamphetamines, and fentanyl. A contributing factor to his death, but not resulting in the underlying cause, was said to be the injection of carbonated liquid," Elmore said.
Neibauer admitted to attempting to revive Kleeman by injecting him with a cocktail of suboxone and Mello-Yello she made up, according to Elmore. Suboxone is a prescription medication made of buprenorphine and naloxone. It is used to help those fighting opioid addiction and has become one of the common prescription drugs illegally used on our streets, Elmore said.
“Clearly, Neibauer did not intend to cause Kleeman’s death. It appears they thought it was heroin," Elmore said. "Instead, it was the much more potent opioid fentanyl. The loss of any life is tragic."
Neibauer faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing, which should occur within the next month. A $25,000 cash or surety bond was remanded or revoked by the court.
