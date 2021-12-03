CADILLAC — A 51-year-old Cadillac woman recently pleaded guilty in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court for her part in an animal cruelty and abandonment case.
Jennifer Marie Boyett pleaded guilty to animals abandoning, cruelty four to 10 animals for her connection to an incident occurring on March 17 in Haring Township. Boyett faces up to two years, $2,000 in fines and up to 300 hours of community service or any combination of penalties when she is sentenced.
As part of the plea, seven counts of failing to keep dogs vaccinated and seven counts of unlicensed dog will be dismissed when she is sentenced. There also was an agreement for a delayed sentence but it will be up to the court to decide the length of the delay, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Corey Wiggins.
Wexford County Detective Sgt. Chris Piskor said the investigation into this case began with an anonymous tip. Once the tip was received, Piskor said animal control went to Boyett’s Haring Township residence and found a pen with multiple dogs outside and more dogs inside the home. Piskor said the animals outside in the pen were chained up and wearing choke chains and the condition of the pen was substandard and full of animal waste.
A personal recognizance bond was continued and Boyett is awaiting sentencing.
