Cadillac woman turns 100 amid the pandemic

CADILLAC — Tuesday was a special day for Virginia Wicklund, who has lived in the same house her father built since the 1920s.
Relatives visited Virginia at her Mason Street home on Tuesday to celebrate her 100th birthday.
Pam Condie, a shirttail relative who drove all the way from Grand Rapids, stood with Judy Thompson in front of Virginia's house, ringing cowbells and shaking pom poms.
With the pandemic still surging in the Cadillac area, Condie said they didn't feel comfortable getting any closer to Virginia than the sidewalk but they still wanted to make her feel special on her big day.
"With the pandemic, she doesn't go anywhere or see anyone (besides her sister, who she lives with)," Condie said. "We just stood there and drew attention to her. Just being silly."
Condie said Virginia was surprised and really enjoyed the visit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.