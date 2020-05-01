Cadillac woman's appeal denied by MI Supreme Court

LANSING — A 28-year-old Cadillac woman serving a prison sentence after a 2018 plea to and assault with intent to murder charge, recently had an appeal denied by the Michigan Supreme Court.
In an order dated April 29 from the Michigan Supreme Court, it stated Miranda Lynn Turpin's application for leave to appeal of the Nov. 22 order of the Court of Appeals was considered and denied. The order also said the justices were not persuaded the questions presented should be reviewed by the supreme court.
No other information was shared via the order or from the supreme court.
Turpin's appeal was sent to the higher court after the leave to appeal was denied by the court of appeals last year. In the appeals court order dated Nov. 22, it stated, "The Court orders that the delayed application for leave to appeal is denied for lack of merit in the grounds presented."
No other information regarding the denial was shared in the order or by the court of appeals.
In January 2019, Turpin was sentenced to 9-30 years in prison after a November 2018 no contest plea to one count of assault with intent to murder, and 93 days incarceration for a no contest plea to domestic violence for her actions on May 12, 2018, in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report.
As part of the plea, Turpin had agreements with the prosecutor’s office to serve a minimum sentence of nine years with the maximum sentence to be under the discretion of the court, which 28th Circuit Court Judge William Fagerman followed.
The plea also allowed for the dismissal of an additional count of assault with intent to do murder as well as carrying a concealed weapon, a double-sided knife.
Turpin was arraigned May 2018 in 84th District Court on two attempted murder charges for stabbing Jimmy Turpin and Bethany Loose at the Economy Inn in Cadillac. She was bound over to 28th Circuit Court and arraigned in the higher court in June 2018.
Cadillac police say they were sent to the motel at 7:29 a.m. on May 12, 2018, after reports two people had been stabbed. The victims were suffering from multiple knife wounds when officers arrived. During testimony at the district court preliminary exam in June 2018, Cadillac Police Officer Austin Reardon said when he arrived at the scene, he found Jimmy Turpin covered in blood on the balcony in front of room No. 38 as he smoked a cigarette. The weapon used in the assault was found inside the room on one of the two beds. Loose was found kneeling on the floor inside the room with a stab wound to her back.
In addition to the two victims, Reardon testified that blood was found on the floor, door, and bedsheets inside the room. Police say Miranda Turpin had fled the scene before their arrival. They found her a short time later that morning at her mother’s home off of M-55 where she was arrested.
