CADILLAC — Two local “giving circle” philanthropic groups have been pretty busy this spring.
The Cadillac Women’s Giving Circle approved grants totaling $21,181 in May to local non-profit organizations supporting women and girls’ programs and projects.
According to a press release issued by the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, the grants were awarded to the Cadillac Girls Field Hockey Club to purchase equipment, Great Start Collaborative for car seats, Imagination Library Book Program, PoWer Book Program, Viking Soft Ball Association for jerseys, and the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center for a scholarship for a girl in a nontraditional program.
The Cadillac Men’s Giving Circle approved grants totaling $16,500 in April to local non-profit organizations that support the unmet needs of men and boys.
The grants were awarded to New Hope Center for clothing during intake, Wexford/Missaukee Foster Closet of Michigan for daily necessities for boys, Viking Baseball Association, Youth Baseball Jersey, Love Inc. for a new beginnings project for men, Cadillac Varsity Hockey Boosters for hockey equipment, Wexford Missaukee CTC for scholarships for driver’s education for boys, and Cadillac Robotics Team for expenses traveling to the World Robotic Competition.
Giving circles are a collective giving model where individuals gather, pool their dollars together, and award grants to improve quality of life. The Cadillac Women’s Giving Circle was formed in 2009 and has awarded over $189,000 in grants. The Cadillac Men’s Giving Circle is a new fund that was formed in 2021. Both Giving Circles are Field of Interest Funds at the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
