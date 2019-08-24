Cadillac workshop to discuss marijuana, short-term rentals

CADILLAC — The Michigan Township Association is hosting a workshop next Tuesday that it describes as a “must‘ for planning commissioners, township board members and zoning administrators.
“Hot Topics in P and Z‘ will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Fox Hill Event Center in Cadillac.
MTA members pay $114 for a ticket if they register before the event and $124 to register at the event. Nonmembers pay $165 beforehand and registering at the event is $180, said MTA education director Shelley Cardenas.
She said the event is open to the public and the price does include dinner and onsite materials.
This education series is one of the MTA's more popular ones and rotates all around the state with important information for all to know, she said.
The workshop will start with township zoning authority legal frameworks and then talk about preemptions and other limits on local control.
Then they will go into more detail on broader topics, such as medical and recreational marijuana, short-term rentals and the Michigan Right to Farm Act, Cardenas said.
She said the speaker for the workshop is Catherine Kaufman with legal firm Bauckham, Sparks, Thall, Seeber and Kaufman, P.C.
Kaufman surveys the audience to see what they want to talk about and that determines what they will discuss. So if everyone’s municipality already opted out of recreational marijuana they move on to the next subject. At the end, Kaufman does open up the workshop for questions, Cardenas said.
Kaufman brings a unique experience as an attorney and a planner, so she knows what people need to know legally while telling them how to realistically apply it. She gives people, "great legal advice and practical application,‘ she said.
To register for the event or for more information, people can call the MTA at 517-321-6467.
