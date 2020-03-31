CADILLAC — The city's residential and yard waste hauler has new restrictions due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
If you don't rent a cart from Republic Services and instead use some other kind of trash can, you'll have to stop for now.
Instead, you'll leave your household trash in a garbage bag by the curb. People who already rent the waste service's cart can continue to use the cart.
Garbage haulers will handle only the carts and the garbage bags, not cans or other receptacles.
That minimizes workers' possible exposure to the virus, according to City Manager Marcus Peccia, who confirmed the new policy with Republic Services.
The company auto-called Cadillac residents on Monday afternoon.
If you've been spending time during the COVID-19 shutdown cleaning your yard, you'll have to hang onto your bags of leaves for now.
The waste service is not hauling yard waste.
Republic Services gave the following instructions Monday:
•We will accept cart contents only. Drivers will not be authorized to leave their vehicle to pick up waste
outside of the cart.
• For customers who do not have carted service, we will accept waste placed in bags only. Bags
cannot exceed 50 pounds.
• Yard waste and bulk waste programs will be suspended.
• Residential Yard waste in paper yard waste bags only, may be brought to and dumped at the City’s Public Works facility located at 1001 6th Street in the roll-off container(s) located outside and in the rear of the facility, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Facility is located at the corner of 6th and 8th Streets).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.