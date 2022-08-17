Cadillac YMCA carnival preps families for new school year

CADILLAC — A new school year is just around the corner, and to help families prepare, the Cadillac YMCA is hosting its annual back to school carnival.
This year’s carnival will be held outside on YMCA grounds. Activities will be available from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Membership and Marketing Director Bob Reddick said the YMCA decided to expand the carnival’s reach by including local organizations and resources, like OASIS, Michigan State University Extension and District Health Department No. 10. Much of the event’s schedule is similar to its predecessors, but Reddick said the inclusion of local orgs is brand-new this year.
“I think the hope is that families leave with resources to make the school year easier, to give them a little bit more tools in their tool bag, to be able to parent their kids better,” he said.
To lessen the financial burden that comes with preparing for a new school year, the YMCA and its carnival co-host, the Wexford Missaukee Manistee Great Start Collaborative, are giving away more than 150 backpacks to families in need of supplies.
Families can pick up some back to school outfits at the carnival’s clothing swap. Reddick said clothing items are free for those who need them, or families can drop off old clothing items in exchange for new ones.
As part of an upcoming partnership with the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and United Way, the YMCA will also be giving away gift certificates to families who need a pair of new school shoes.
Reddick said other activities for the event include carnival games, prizes and a bounce house. There is no cost for admission, and membership with the YMCA is not necessary for participation.
Although the YMCA is an organization that caters to the entire community, Reddick said they’re well-connected with the schools in the community. Many parents rely on their after-school programs to socialize their children and keep them active outside the classroom.
When the school year is in full swing, Reddick said upwards of 70 Cadillac Area Public Schools students are transported to the YMCA each day to have a health snack, get some homework help and engage with their peers.
“The ultimate goal is for our kids to learn responsibility on their own, become more socially aware, and really know that someone’s in their corner that cares about them and loves them,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.