CADILLAC — While April still was only 30 days, it likely felt like the longest month in the history of time for many people.
There is no doubt that at times it has been hard for families to find fun activities to do together, but this coming week the Cadillac Area YMCA has you covered with a week's worth of activities families can do together.
Beginning May 3 and continuing through May 9 the YMCA is doing a Family Activity Challenge week. The hope is it will add a little friendly competition to the upcoming week. They also are hoping families will share their adventure via the Cadillac Area YMCA's social media.
The first day, May 3, is the Egg Drop Challenge.
To participate, a family will need a bunch of materials such as newspapers, popsicle sticks, glue, or other craft supplies. Split the family into groups and each group will be tasked with building something that will prevent an egg from breaking after it's dropped from two stories high. Any team with an unbroken egg wins.
On Monday, May 4 the next event is the Plank Challenge. In this challenge, family members have to perform the plank posture with you. The idea is to see how which person can plank for the longest amount of time.
For May 5, families can partake in a Healthy Eating Challenge where they have to eat five servings of fruit and vegetables. For help with this, they can go to www.choosemyplate.gov.
On Wednesday, May 6, families will take on the Jumping Jack Challenge that has each member seeing how many they can do in a minute.
The family artist will get the chance to shine on Thursday with the Blindfolded Drawing Challenge. As the challenge name implies, each family member will try to draw without seeing what they are doing. Each family member must be blindfolded and the other family members tell them something to draw like an animal, nature item, household item, or something else.
Friday's event is the Bottle Flipping Challenge where each family member musth see how many times they can successfully land a bottle flip in two minutes. This is the perfect thing to video and share.
The final event of the week on Saturday is the Individual or Team Stair Challenge. You can divide the family into teams and each team takes a turn going up and down the stairs tagging their teammate when they need a break. The object is to see how many sets of stairs can be done in two minutes. You also can challenge yourself.
