CADILLAC — With temperatures and humidity levels less than the previous week, it appears the Cadillac Area YMCA picked a good time to do its annual cleaning and maintenance on the pool at the Cadillac Area YMCA Dillon Community Center.
Beginning Monday and continuing through Friday, the pool and spa at the facility will be closed and by Saturday, according to Cadillac Area YMCA Membership and Marketing Director Bob Reddick.
Annually, Reddick said the YMCA does a deep clean and maintenance on the pool and that is the job to be accomplished this week. He said once the cleaning and maintenance is completed later this week, the pool and spa areas should be ready for the rest of the year.
